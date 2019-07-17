Two-vehicle crash in Linn County causes injuries to one of the drivers

Two vehicles collided at a rural intersection in Linn County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

At around 5:15 p.m., multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Cedar River Road.

Linn County Sheriff's officials said that Nick McDowell, 45, of Mount Vernon, was traveling eastbound in a Chevy S-10 pickup truck on Highway 30. Bethany Gibson, 28, of Marion, pulled out in her sport-utility vehicle from Cedar River Road to turn into the westbound lanes of Highway 30 but failed to see the pickup. The pickup collided with the driver's side of the SUV.

McDowell was taken to Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Both drivers had seatbelts on at the time of the accident.

Givson was cited for failure to yield upon entering a through highway.