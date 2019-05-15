Two-vehicle crash east of Waukon injures both drivers

An accident in rural Allamakee County caused injuries to both of the vehicles' drivers, authorities said Wednesday.

Allamakee County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call of a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday, May 14 at around 6:12 p.m. The crash was reported near the intersection of Strawberry Road and Elon Drive, over six miles east of Waukon.

Terry Lee Johnson, 59, of Waukon, was traveling westbound on Elon Drive when he crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle traveling eastbound being driven by Lois Marie Fossum, 75, of Waterville.

Both drivers were injured in the accident and transported to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon by ambulance. Johnson required transportation by air ambulance to Gundrson Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisc. for his injuries. No information on their current conditions was released.

The accident remains under investigation.