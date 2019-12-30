Weather-related crash east of Ackley sends two to hospital

A crash on Monday morning resulted in injuries to two people involved, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, Iowa State Patrol deputies were sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Iowa Highway 57 and C Avenue, located just east of Ackley.

Deputies believe that a 2009 Chevy Suburban was unable to stop while traveling northbound on C Avenue at the intersection with Highway 57 due to snow and ice on the roadway. The vehicle slid past the stop sign, where an eastbound-traveling 2015 Nissan Titan struck the Suburban.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls via ambulance. There was no indication of the extent of their injuries.

The driver of the Suburban was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash while the driver of the Titan was not.

The Parkersburg Police, Grundy County Sheriff's Office, Butler County Sheriff's Office, Ackley Fire Department, and Iowa Falls EMS assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.