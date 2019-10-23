Two-vehicle accident sends one to the hospital in Linn County

An accident between two vehicles in rural Linn County caused injuries to one of the drivers on Monday, according to law enforcement.

At around 4:48 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, Linn County Sheriff's Office personnel and other emergency responders received a report of an accident along Iowa Highway 13 near the intersection with Mount Vernon Road.

Authorities said that one vehicle rear-ended another at the corner while traveling northbound on Highway 13.

The driver of the vehicle that collided into the other was taken to Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids for non-life-threatening injuries. The two passengers in the other vehicle were not injured.

Everybody involved was wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident. The airbags deployed in the vehicle that rear-ended the other.

Linn County Rescue and Area Ambulance Service were involved in the response.