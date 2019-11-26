Two-vehicle accident in Linn County sends one person to the hospital

A crash between two vehicles in western Linn County resulted in one person being injured, according to law enforcement.

At around 2:36 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, the Linn County Sheriff's Office and other emergency responders received a report of an accident with injuries along Covington Road near its interchange with Iowa Highway 100. Deputies arrived to find two pickup trucks had collided.

Deputies believe that both trucks were traveling southbound on Covington Road when one pickup, driven by Travis Libbert, 26, of Palo, decided to make a U-turn, leading to the collision.

The driver of the other truck, a 56-year-old male from Cedar Rapids, was injured in the accident. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.

Libbert declined transportation for medical care. He was cited for unsafe starting of a stopped vehicle.