Two-vehicle accident causes injuries to three in Marion

A crash on Monday evening caused minor injuries to three people involved, according to law enforcement.

At around 5:25 p.m. on Monday, October 28, the Linn County Sheriff's Office and other emergency responders received a report of a crash at the corner of S 31st Street and Highway 100. This is near the border of Marion and unincorporated Linn County.

According to law enforcement, a vehicle driven by Angela Stookey, 38, of Cedar Rapids, was traveling southbound on S 31st Street when she allegedly failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 100. Her vehicle collided with another in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

The drivers of both vehicles, along with a 38-year-old male passenger in Stookey's vehicle, were taken to local hospitals with reportedly minor injuries.

Stookey received a citation for driving while license under suspension, no proof of insurance, and failure to obey a traffic control device.