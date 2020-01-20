Two teens killed in Sioux City when car crashes with semi

The Sioux City Police Department said two teens died following a car crash Sunday night.

KCAU-TV reports is happened around 9:30 p.m. at 3rd Street and Lewis Boulevard in Sioux City.

An early investigation shows a semi heading north hit the teens' who were headed eastbound.

A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman died at the scene. Authorities have not released their names.

The semi's driver was not hurt.

Authorities are still investigating what exactly caused the crash to happen.