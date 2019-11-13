Two teens charged after drive-by paintball shooting leaves Davenport woman hurt

Davenport police have arrested two teens in connection to a drive-by paintball shooting that left a woman injured.

The two teens are 16 years old and are charged with willful injury causing serious injury and willful injury with bodily injury, police said.

It happened on Nov. 1 in the Village of East Davenport, according to WQAD. Shelby Reichard had been walking with her boyfriend when she was hit in her right eye.

Witnesses say several shots were fired, Reichard says her injuries are serious but she knows it could be worse.

The teens were both held in the Scott County jail.