Two teens arrested after leading Cedar Rapids police on chase in stolen van

Police said two teenagers are facing charges after stealing a van and leading authorities on a chase in Cedar Rapids.

Around 1:05 a.m. Tuesday, police saw a 2009 Toyota Sienna minivan near 1st Avenue and 15th Street East which had been reported stolen. When an officer tried to stop the van at 1st Avenue and 8th Street, the driver sped away to southbound I-380.

Officers chased the van on I-380 reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour before it exited toward Kirkwood Boulevard.

The chase led to the Kirkwood Estates manufactured home community on Miller Avenue SW. The van failed to make a turn and crashed into a home in the 100 block of Knox Street SW.

No one inside the home was hurt.

The suspects ran, crossing a small creek behind the home, police said.

Officers caught one suspect, the passenger, a 16-year-old male, in the 400 block of Drake Street SW.

Police said they found the driver, a 17-year-old male, swimming in a retention pond south of the mobile home park. The suspect refused to get out of the water and kept swimming.

Officers eventually arrested the 17-year-old and took him to the hospital for treatment.

Both suspects went to the Linn County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said the vehicle had been stolen from the 6400 block of Cimarron Drive NE between 11 p.m. March 25 and 11 a.m. March 26. It belonged to Benchmark, Inc., Cedar Rapids.

The 17-year-old faces several charges including second-degree theft, speeding and hit and run. The 16-year-old also faces a second-degree theft charge.