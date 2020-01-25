Two shot on northeast side of Cedar Rapids late Friday night

Two people were shot on the northeast side of the city in a late Friday night incident, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:48 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, Cedar Rapids Police officers were sent to reports of shots being fired in the 3200 block of Agin Court NE, just off of Blairs Ferry Road NE.

Officers discovered two persons with gunshot wounds at the scene. No condition of the victims was available.

Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.