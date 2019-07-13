Two seriously injured when vehicle rolls multiple times

Two people were injured when a vehicle rolled multiple times.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says that it happened at 7:50 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 20 near the Winthrop exit.

The sheriff’s office says that the vehicle was eastbound when it crossed the median and the westbound lanes, rolled multiple times, and landed in the north ditch.

Two people were airlifted with serious injuries.

The westbound lanes were closed for nearly an hour as responders cleaned up the wreck.

Names of those hurt in the crash are being withheld until family members are notified.