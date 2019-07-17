Two river rescues in a five-day period in Winneshiek County, Sheriff's Office says

Two river rescues were necessary during a recent five-day period in Winneshiek County, officials said on Wednesday.

At around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, Winneshiek County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report near Freeport of three women stranded on the Upper Iowa River. They had been tubing and were able to be removed from the river safely.

Then, at around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, emergency responders received a report of a capsized kayak near a bridge over the Upper Iowa River, located near the intersection of Pole Line Road and Bluffton Road northwest of Decorah. The two women were able to exit the water without any injuries.

The Sheriff's Office said that neither report required responders to use "advanced rescue measures" in the effort to get people to safety.

These rescues follow earlier incidents along the same river, including a group of 11 kayakers who were stuck on an island in mid-June, and two kayakers who capsized over the Memorial Day holiday.