Two reports of gunshots Monday morning in Iowa City

Authorities said they are investigating two reports of shots being fired on opposite sides of Iowa City early Monday morning and are investigating a link to an earlier shooting last week.

Iowa City Police said the first report came at around 12:45 a.m. near the corner of Benton and Michael Streets on the west side of the city. The person who made the report said that he was in his vehicle when a gunshot damaged one of its windows. Nearby residents reported hearing the sound of one gunshot.

Another report came at around 3:13 a.m. from multiple callers about hearing multiple gunshots near the corner of Wayne and Arther Streets on the city's southeast side.

There have been no injuries reported in these incidents, and police have not made any arrests.

Investigators do not believe the incidents were random, and are looking for links to another shots fired incident that occurred on Thursday, June 13 in the 1200 block of Baker Street, located near Mercer Park. That incident took place very near the second shooting incident on Monday morning.

Officials said that area residents could expect increased patrols in the area near Mercer Park as investigations continued. The police department will be holding a neighborhood meeting at Mercer Aquatic Center/Scanlon Gym at 5:30 p.m. on Monday night.

Officials were also soliciting nearby residences that may have outdoor security camera video that could help the investigation. Residents that believe they have useful video can contact investigators at 319-356-5276.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about these incidents that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers online at their webiste or by phone at 358-TIPS (8477). All calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.