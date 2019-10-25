Two planes a 'complete loss' after fire at Monmouth, Illinois, airport

Two planes are being called a 'complete loss' following a fire early Friday at Monmouth airport in Illinois.

(WQAD)

WQAD reports the call came in just before 6 a.m. Friday. Warren County Coroner Al McGuire said he was the first one to see the fire. He was not on duty.

"I saw smoke coming out near the office area on the first bay and could see some light flickering underneath the doors and so I pulled right in and called the police," McGuire told WQAD.





Ten planes were stored in the hangar at the time of the fire.

There were no reported injuries.