Two personal watercrafts collide on Mississippi River causing injuries

Two personal watercrafts collided on the Mississippi River Wednesday, causing injuries to two teens.

At around 4:50 p.m., Lansing first responders were dispatched to the main channel on the Mississippi River, north of Lansing for two personal watercrafts colliding.

Two teens were operating the watercrafts when they collided head-on. At the time of the collision, one teen hit his head, knocking him unconscious. Both were wearing life jackets ar the time.

One teen was taken to shore and was transported to an area hospital, where they are recovering from their injuries. The other teen was treated at the scene and released.

“Slow down and watch for other boaters or personal watercraft and have patience! Operating too fast and too close to other vessels is one of the leading safety violations we see in Iowa,” said Jared Landt, DNR Conservation Officer.

The DNR Law Enforcement Bureau is currently investigating the situation.