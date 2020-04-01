Two people taken to hospital after head-on crash in Butler County

Two people were hurt in a crash involving two vehicles in Shell Rock on Wednesday morning.

At around 11:13 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash at the corner of Iowa Highway 3 and North Public Road.

Troopers believe that a 2015 Chrysler van was traveling westbound on Highway 3, attempting to make a left turn onto North Public Road from a turning lane. A semi tractor-trailer was turning left from Highway 3's eastbound turning lane onto North Public Road, blocking the visibility of the eastbound through traffic on Highway 3.

The Chrysler van attempted to complete the turn and struck an eastbound-traveling 2005 Pontiac G6 head-on, according to troopers.

The drivers of both vehicles, both from Allison, were injured in the crash. They were taken to the Waverly Health Center for their injuries, though no details on their condition were available.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Butler County Sheriff's Department, Shell Rock Fire, Shell Rock First Responders, Waverly Ambulance, and the Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division assisted in the emergency response.