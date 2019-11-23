Two people taken to hospital after Friday night house fire near Cedar Falls

A house fire northwest of Cedar Falls on Friday night led to two people needing hospitalization, according to fire department officials.

At around 9:13 p.m. on Friday, November 22, firefighters with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue arrived at 8024 Slap Tail Trail after someone reported a fire in the living room of a residence with flames coming out of the front door.

The owner of the home wasn’t on-site but was able to tell crews that three people were in the home. Among them were two children, and an adult with a disability that would require them to be carried from the home.

Firefighters broke a first-floor window in order to remove the adult from the home. Two people were taken to Mercy One Hospital in Cedar Falls with smoke inhalation and non-life-threatening injuries. Officials did not specify which individuals were taken to the hospital.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Department and fire departments from Janesville, New Hartford, and Stout assisted in the emergency response.

The house is considered to be a total loss. Firefighters are continuing to investigate the cause.