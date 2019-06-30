Two people sent to hospital after recreational fire in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids firefighters say two people had to go to the hospital after a recreational fire Saturday night.

Authorities responded to the 1100 block of 20th Avenue after gasoline was reportedly poured on the fire.

A 45-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy have burns from the fire. Both were taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Firefighter want to remind others that recreational fires can be dangerous at times. And the fires cannot happen with 25 feet of a structure, like a house, garage or shed. Officials add the total fuel area needs to be three feet or less in diameter and less than 2 feet tall.