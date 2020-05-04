Two people killed in weekend motorcycle crash in Clinton County identified

Authorities in eastern Iowa have identified two people killed when the motorcycle they were riding veered off the road near DeWitt.

Clinton County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Scott Reyhons said Monday in a news release that 63-year-old David Boettcher and 61-year-old Vickie Boettcher, both of Lowden, died in the Saturday afternoon crash.

Authorities say the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. Deputies who responded to the crash found that the pair's motorcycle had left the road and struck a farm fence in a field. Both died at the scene of the crash.

The sheriff's office says it is trying to determine whether the victims were married.