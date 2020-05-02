Two people killed in Saturday morning house fire near Washington

Two people died in an early morning house fire on Saturday in Washington County, according to officials.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, the Washington and Wayland Fire Departments were sent to a report of a house on fire at 2687 Wayland Road, located just south of Washington. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

Investigators located two people who were killed in the blaze, identified as Sherry Lynn Bertsch, 58, and Michael Lee Shannan, 66.

Washington County Ambulance, Washington County Rescue, the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Washington Police Department, the State Fire Marshal's Office, Washington County Medical Examiner, Jones Funeral Home, and Alliant Energy all assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.