Two people injured in Saturday morning shooting in Clive

At least two people were hurt in an overnight shooting in a western Des Moines suburb on Saturday, according to officials.

Television station KCCI reports that shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, witnesses told Clive police a person was seen firing a handgun at another car near the corner of 50th Street and University Avenue. Both vehicles then fled on University Avenue.

Soon after, a 16-year-old and a 21-year-old were treated at Methodist Hospital for gunshot wounds. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

The car the two arrived in had several bullet holes in it. Police impounded the car for evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Clive police at 515-278-1312.

