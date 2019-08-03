Two people injured after multiple shots fired calls in Cedar Rapids overnight

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating multiple incidents of shots fired overnight between Friday and Saturday.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, a person arrived to St. Luke's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

At 2 a.m. Saturday police responded to 1540 B Avenue Northeast where someone had gunshot wound to the finger.

Both victims are expected to be okay. It's not known if the shootings are connected.

Another happened around midnight near the 300 block of 17th Street Southeast. Police say when they arrived they did find evidence that a shooting did occur. They also say a residence was struck. But there were no reports of any injuries.

Police haven't made any arrests.