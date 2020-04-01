Two new coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa; 52 additional cases

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Wednesday there are an additional 52 positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

That brings the total to 549 cases. The total negative number of tests now stands at 7,304.

There are also two new coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa, both of which involved an elderly person who was 81 years old or older. They lived in Polk and Washington Counties.

Counties with the new cases include:

• Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Mitchell County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

• Pottawattamie County, 1 child (0-17 years)

• Poweshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Scott County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Story County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Linn County remains the county seeing the most cases at 90. That's followed by Polk at 76 and Johnson at 73. The next three highest cases are Dallas with 25, Washington with 24, and Dubuque with 21.

The Public Health Department also determined a case originally identified as a Washington County resident is actually someone from Keokuk County.