Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Iowa bring total up to 16; 14 cases in Johnson County

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports two new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Iowa, bringing the statewide total up to 16.

A CDC graphic of the COVID-19 virus via MGN.

Officials said the two new cases are tied to the same Egyptian cruise as other 13 positive cases. One of the new cases was reported in Johnson County, which has reported 14 cases of the virus. The second case reported on Thursday was reported from Carroll County. A single case has been reported in Pottawattamie County.

Both of the cases are older adults between the ages of 61 and 80. Both are recovering at home in isolation.

Several universities and organizations have canceled events or altered schedules due to the virus. On Thursday, Des Moines Public Schools announced there be no school activities for the remainder of the month.

“The health and safety of our students, teachers, and faculty is a top priority,” Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said in a statement. “At this time, the Iowa Department of Public Health is not advising any school closures. We are finalizing key decision points needed to mitigate COVID19 to provide school districts with thorough guidance."

"This situation remains very fluid, and we will continue to equip local school districts with the information they need. If any school districts have questions or concerns, please reach out to IDPH,” the statement continued.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference Friday from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.