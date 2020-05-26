Two more tornadoes identified from Saturday in eastern Iowa, bringing total to five

Additional video evidence has identified two more tornadoes in eastern Iowa from Saturday's round of severe weather, according to officials.

Approximate paths of two tornadoes that took place in Clinton and Jackson Counties on Saturday, May 23, 2020. (KCRG)

The National Weather Service said that photo and video evidence from emergency managers in Clinton and Jackson Counties allowed them to determine that two more brief tornadoes had occurred during the afternoon of May 23.

The first touched down about one mile southeast of Lost Nation in Clinton County at around 1:20 p.m. It was on the ground for 1.2 miles to the northeast, lifting around 1:23 p.m. It was given a rating of EF-0 and had estimated maximum wind speeds of 85 mph along with a width of around 20 yards. Damage to a metal farm outbuilding in a rural area was observed.

The second tornado place around the south end of Maquoketa at 1:53 p.m., tracking to the northeast for around 1.5 miles before lifting at 1:57 p.m. Officials rated it an EF-0, estimating its maximum wind speeds at around 80 mph with a width of 20 yards. Emergency managers observed damage to shingles on homes near Prairie Creek Golf Course.

Tornadoes had previously been identified near Morse, Mechanicsville, and Andrew from Saturday's storms.