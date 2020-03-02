Two more people tested for coronavirus in Iowa, no confirmed cases in state

An additional two people have been tested for coronavirus as the disease shows some signs of spreading in isolated parts of the United States, according to officials.

The two people bring the total number of patients tested for COVID-19 in Iowa to five since monitoring began on February 3, 2020, according to new figures released by the Iowa Department of Public Health. While results for the two new tests are pending, none of the other three patients have tested positive.

Five people are being monitored in the state as of Monday, March 2, but are not showing symptoms, according to officials. 39 people have been identified and have completed a monitoring period by the department.

Due to medical privacy concerns, officials do not release names or locations of the people being tested or monitored.

State public health officials release new information on monitored cases on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.