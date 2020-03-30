Two more coronavirus-related deaths in eastern Iowa; 88 new positive cases in the state

The Iowa Department of Public Health said it has identified 88 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

That brings the total number of cases to 424. There have been more than 6,000 negative tests.

Two Iowans passed away Sunday night. One was in Linn County, the other in Washington County. They were both elderly adults.

Counties that have identified new positive cases include:

Audubon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Benton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)



Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)



Clinton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)



Crawford County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Dallas County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)



Dubuque County, 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years),



Guthrie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)



Iowa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Jackson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)



Johnson County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)



Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Linn County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)



Monona County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)



Polk County, 2 children (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)



Shelby County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

