Two more coronavirus-related deaths in eastern Iowa; 56 additional positive cases in the state

The Iowa Department of Public Health says two more people have died from COVID-19.

One victim was older than 81-years-old in Poweshiek County and died Thursday night. An older adult (61-80 years) in Allamakee County also died Thursday night.

That makes three total deaths in Iowa. The third death occurred in Dubuque County earlier this week.

The IDPH said there have been 56 new cases added. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 235. Counties with additional cases include:

Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Black Hawk County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)



Butler County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Cerro Gordo County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)



Dickinson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Dubuque County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)



Hardin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Harrison County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)



Henry County, 1 elderly adult (81+)



Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)



Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 7 older adults (61-80 years)



Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Monona County, 1 elderly adult (81+)



Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Montgomery County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)



Page County, 1 older (61-80 years)



Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)



Tama County, 1 elderly adult (81+)



Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)



Webster County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Winneshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Wright County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)