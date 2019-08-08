Two moms start in-home businesses in Our Town Asbury

Asbury is a community where parents feel safe raising their kids, but not many people who live in Asbury work there. So two moms who wanted to stay home with their kids decided to create their own in-home businesses.

Justine Rabbett moved to Our Town Asbury a few years ago and found it was the perfect place for her family to put down roots. It also became the perfect place to grow her home-based business while still staying home during the day with her kids. Little Rabbit Sign Company sprung from a curiosity she formed after searching for gifts for a wedding in 2013.

"I thought, 'I wonder how hard this would be to make myself,'" Rabbett said.

It's a passion that has turned into a thriving way to share her faith, her love of family and her art. But first, she had to learn how to work with wood.

"I'll go down to the lumber yard and I'll order the wood, pick it out myself, [and] haul it home in my minivan," Rabbett said.

Just down the street in Our Town Asbury, Joy Swan also runs her business out of her home. She is with her kids while her husband is at work and then he is with them when she is on location as a professional photographer.

"They can play outside and I can do my editing. I shoot nights and weekends and sometimes get a babysitter if nights and weekends don't work," Swan said.

She used to have a studio in Dubuque and would bring her kids with her there.

"I'm a stay at home mom, so my kids would go to the studio with me," Swan said. "And it was too much."

So late last year, she moved her company, The Joy of Photography, into her home. Swan says moving her business and raising her family in Asbury has been such a good choice.

"I really feel like I am living the life I thought I would," Swan said. "I mean I have my own career, I get to stay home with my kids. I love my neighbors, I love my home."

That seems to be something both of these stay-at-home moms and entrepreneurs have in common.

"It's just a very welcoming community, why wouldn't you want to be here," Rabbett said.