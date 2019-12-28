Two men rescued from icy pond at state park

Two people were rescued from an icy lake at a state park Friday afternoon, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

One man fell through ice around 3:15 p.m. at Summerset State Park in Warren County.

Then, another man who was trying to help rescue that person also broke through the ice.

First responders were able to get each person out of the water.

They were both taken to a Des Moines hospital. One was treated for hypothermia.

The Iowa DNR is advising everyone to be careful of the ice because of unusually warm weather.

