Two men arrested near scene of morning Iowa City shootings on drug charges

Iowa City Police have made two arrests of men with outstanding warrants while investigating reports of shootings on Wednesday.

Zachary Prestridge, 22, of Iowa City (Courtesy: Johnson County Jail)

Andre Robertson, 18, of Iowa City, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a juvenile offense. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug stamp.

Zachary Prestridge, 22, of Iowa City, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said that the two men were arrested during the initial response to reports of shootings on Westwinds Drive. They were located at or near the crime scene.

The investigation into the Wednesday morning shootings continues.