Two men arrested after reports of shots fired in Cedar Rapids

Two men were arrested on Thursday after police received a report of shots fired just before 6 p.m. at 2135 North Towne Court NE.

(MGN Image)

There, officers found shell casings outside, but no damage.

In the apartment, officers say they found Sedrick Mac Johnson Jr., 23, and Kendall J. Willis, 25, both from Chicago, and two firearms, one of which was determined to have been stolen.

Willis and Johnson, Jr. were arrested for reckless use of a firearm, carrying weapons and felon in possession of a firearm.