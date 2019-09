Two men are accused of stealing lumber from a property in Fayette County Friday afternoon.

Ronald Quail, 52, of Sumner, and Kody Copp, 27, of Hawkeye, are charged with trespassing and second-degree theft.

Deputies found the two trespassing on a property in rural Hawkeye, harvesting lumber, according to the sheriff's office. The men did not have permission from the landowner to do so.

Both men were taken to the Fayette County Jail.