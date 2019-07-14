Two killed when vehicle rolls multiple times in rural Iowa

Two people have been killed in a rollover crash in Black Hawk County.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office told TV9 that it happened Sunday at 9:28 a.m. at the intersection of Eldora Road and Zaneta Road just outside of Hudson.

Deputies found a red Subaru in a field south of Zaneta Road, which they believe rolled several times.

Two people were pronounced dead by the medical examiner.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is waiting to release the names of the victims until their families are notified.

