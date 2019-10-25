Man, two juveniles arrested in Cedar Falls assault, robbery investigation

Three people are facing charges in connection with a robbery and assault investigation in Cedar Falls.

Police said it happened early Sunday morning in the 900 block of West 22nd, near College. It did not happen at a business.

According to police, the victim said several people approached him and assaulted him and another person. During the assault, one of the suspects allegedly took the victim's cell phone, SIM card, ID card and debit card.

Officers said they used security camera footage installed in the city to identify the suspects involved.

Kameron Sikkink, 20, of Monona, Iowa, was arrested on two counts of assault causing bodily injury, police said. A juvenile male was arrested for second-degree robbery and assault causing bodily injury. Another juvenile was arrested for two counts of assault.

The juveniles' identities were not released.

Police said the investigation continues and more arrests are expected in the case.