A crash on Highway 63 in Chickasaw County caused 2 injuries Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 63 south of 150th Street at 12:50 p.m.

Iowa State Patrol said that one vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 63, when they attempted to do a U-turn to perform a traffic stop. The other vehicle was traveling behind, northbound, and struck the driverside door broadside.

The crash remains under investigation.