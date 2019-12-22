Two injured in snowmobile accident in Mitchell County

Two people were hurt in a snowmobile accident in rural Mitchell County, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 12:16 a.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of an incident near the 4300 block of Dogwood Avenue in Mitchell County, northwest of St. Ansgar.

According to the State Patrol, two men from Northwood were on a snowmobile when it struck a creek bank, ejecting them from the vehicle.

The two men required transportation via helicopter to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for treatment of their injuries.

The Mitchell County EMS, St. Ansgar Fire, and Mitchell County Sheriff's Department assisted in the emergency response.