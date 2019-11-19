Two injured in Tuesday single-vehicle accident in Buchanan County

Two people were hurt in a crash in rural Buchanan County on Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement.

At around 8:59 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 380 near mile marker 49. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee had left the roadway while traveling southbound on I-380, striking a bridge pillar on the County Road V71, or Dugan Avenue, overpass.

Two passengers in the vehicle from Waterloo were injured in the crash. They were transported to St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids via ambulance.

The Iowa Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Enforcement agency, Urbana police and fire departments, Brandon Fire Department, and multiple ambulance services assisted in the emergency response.

The crash remains under investigation.