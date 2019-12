Cedar Rapids police say two people have been taken to the hospital following a head-on crash on 16th Avenue SW.

Police say the crash happened at around 3:51 p.m. on 16th Avenue SW, just east of West Post Road SW.

A spokesperson for the department says two people were taken from the scene by ambulance with serious injuries. Both patients were conscious.

