Today, hundreds of impeachment rallies will take place across the country including two in Eastern Iowa.

'No One is Above the Law' rallies will be happening today in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque.

At 5:30, activists will gather at the corner of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street Southeast in Cedar Rapids. Organizers say they want to ensure Congress votes to impeach the president.

There will be another rally in Dubuque starting at 5 p.m. in Washington Park.