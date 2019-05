Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash Monday afternoon in Cedar Rapids.

It happened at 1 p.m. in the area of 12th Avenue and C Street SW where a vehicle crashed into a power pole before flipping on its side.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver, 22-year-old Levar Turner, was cited with failure to maintain lane control.