Authorities in Fayette County said two people went to the hospital following a UTV crash in a farm field north of Clermont.

It happened around 11:55 p.m. Saturday night, the sheriff's office said.

The two men went to a hospital in Waukon for their injuries. One was later flown to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

The incident is still under investigation, according to the sheriff's office.