Oskaloosa couple survives home explosion

Two people were hurt after a house explosion near Oskaloosa as they were trapped under the rubble for more than an hour.

The explosion happened in Rose Hill Sunday morning around 3:30, according to KCCI.

Sharon and Paul Jackson were hurt.

The couple's daughter says they were trapped until around 5 a.m. when a power crew spotted them.

While the Jacksons don't have serious injuries, the family dog did not survive.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Click here to make a donation to the family.