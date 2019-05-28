Oskaloosa couple survives home explosion

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (KCCI) - Two people were hurt after a house explosion near Oskaloosa as they were trapped under the rubble for more than an hour.
The explosion happened in Rose Hill Sunday morning around 3:30, according to KCCI.
Sharon and Paul Jackson were hurt.
The couple's daughter says they were trapped until around 5 a.m. when a power crew spotted them.
While the Jacksons don't have serious injuries, the family dog did not survive.
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
