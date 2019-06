Two people were seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash in Iowa City Sunday night.

It happened a little before 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Westwinds Drive, police told KCRG-TV9.

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old were hurt, police said.

The crashed closed part of Westwinds for some time. The road has since reopened.

There was no word on what caused the crash.