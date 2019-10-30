Two hospitalized following crash on I-380

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office said two people went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash on I-380 Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. near mile marker 85.

The sheriff's office said a Lexus sedan south crossed into the northbound lanes where it crashed nearly head-on with a Nissan pickup truck. The Lexus came to rest in a ditch and the Nissan stopped just off the paved shoulder.

Both drivers went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Northbound traffic was diverted while crews cleared the scene.

The sheriff's office said the crash is still under investigation.