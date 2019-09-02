Two hospitalized after early morning fight in Cedar Rapids

Two people were hospitalized early Monday morning after a large fight broke out at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to Kirkwood Village West at around 2 a.m. Monday morning for a report of a fight.

Police say two people were injured. One was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital, while the other was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Officers say it was reported that someone had a gun, but say no shots were fired.

Police say the fight was the result of some sort of disagreement that had occurred earlier in the week.