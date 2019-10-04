Two high schools come together to collect coats to donate

Cedar Rapids students came together Friday to make sure people in need stay warm this winter.

Kennedy High School and Cedar Rapids Washington High School students were attempting to collect 500 coats by the end of their rivalry game tonight.

If they reached their goal, each principal would each get a pie in the face. They came up just short with 450 coats collected.

The principals from both schools were still good sports and took a pie in the face between the third and fourth quarters of tonight's game.

If you have a coat that you want to donate, you can find more information on our website. We're collecting coats until October 15th.

