Two healthcare workers, with newborn, are trying to stay safe from COVID-19

An eastern Iowa couple is on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus, working at Unity Point St. Luke's Hospital. And while they are taking precautions for themselves, they are also trying to protect a newborn from getting the virus.

"I'm kind on the front lines so to speak so around patients Who are sick and possibly have this coronavirus," said Sean Bennett of UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital. "You worry about possibly taking that home to this little guy."

It's hard enough when you have one healthcare worker on the front line. Add in 2 healthcare workers and a new baby and it can get complicated. Sean Bennett and Amanda Rios both employed at Unity Point Health St. Luke's Hospital welcomed Maibon into their lives 3 and half months ago.

"We get home and strip down do not pass go and head to the shower get a rinse and clean off, and then we go say hi," Bennett said.

While Sean has been working, Amanda has been furloughed and has enjoyed spending time With the baby.

"It was nice to be offered the furlough and the ability to stay home at least a few extra weeks with him," Amanda Rios said. "It would've been nice to stay a little longer not have to worry. His babysitter is a family member so obviously we don't want to bring that to the family either and get anybody else sick on top of that, and protect him that's her number one priority."

Amanda had a big decision to make, go back to work or lose her job.

"That is a hard spot to be put in where you have to decide whether or not you're going back to work and face something that is pretty scary or whether you risk not having a job to go back to anymore," Rios said. "It was difficult but the fact that I do like what I do helps a little bit and that I like the people that I work with. I know they will help keep everybody safe like they have been doing with each other."

Even though you are on the front lines you want to get back to work, have to get back to work," Bennett said.

Maibon is about as cute as they get. A big Thanks to Amanda and Sean and all the healthcare workers risking their lives to save our lives.