Two glass recycling locations opening in Dubuque

The Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency said it will establish two drop-off glass recycling locations.

They will be located at DMASWA Landfill, 101 Airborne Road, Dubuque, and City of Dubuque Municipal Service Center, 925 Kerper Court, Dubuque.

The agency said the first 48,000 pounds of glass will be shipped to Ripple Glass to be recycled into new bottles and fiberglass insulation.

The following types of glass may be dropped off for recycling in the Purple Containers:



Rinsed Glass food and beverage containers (all colors, labels can stay on)



Drinking Vessels (pint, wine, mason jars)



Candle Jars (leftover wax okay)

