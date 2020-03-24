Two employees of Cedar Rapids care facility among positive for COVID-19

A local care facility said that two of its employees were among the positive cases for COVID-19 in the county, though they have been away from the facility for several days, according to officials.

2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (AP GraphicsBank)

Heritage Specialty Care, located at 200 Clive Drive SW, confirmed that two direct-care employees had tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. They both had begun self-isolation when they were feeling symptoms and sought medical care, according to Jason Bridie, spokesperson for the care center.

The center was notified of the positive tests on Tuesday. The employees had not worked since Wednesday, March 18, or Friday, March 20, 2020.

The care center has contacted all employees and family members of their residents to let them know of the confirmed cases. They have also notified Linn County Public Health.

The staff at Heritage had already been executing more rigorous cleaning routines, along with increased hand-washing, covering coughs, and monitoring of residents for symptoms of COVID-19. Bridie said they are not conducting widespread testing of the facility's 110 to 115 residents at this time.

Residents have already been subject to increased social distancing requirements.

Visitors have been barred from the facility since March 11.